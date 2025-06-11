New Rail Over Rail Track Opens in Gondia

The newly constructed Rail Over Rail (ROR) line in Gondia, eastern Maharashtra, has received approval from the Chief Commissioner of Railway Safety, clearing the way for the commencement of train services this week.

This development will enable Jabalpur-bound trains to proceed toward Ballarshah without the need to traverse the heavily trafficked main line at Gondia.

The South East Central Railway conducted a successful trial run on the ROR recently, completing 13 km of ROR and a 24-km electrified third line between Gudma, Gondia, and Gangajhari, as confirmed by official sources. Detailed inspections were carried out on June 4 and 5 by Janak Kumar Garg, the chief commissioner of railway safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)