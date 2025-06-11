Left Menu

New Rail Over Rail Track Opens in Gondia

The Chief Commissioner of Railway Safety has approved the new Rail Over Rail (ROR) line at Gondia, Maharashtra. The ROR allows Jabalpur-bound trains to bypass the busy main line. Thirteen km of ROR and a 24-km electrified third line have been completed, enabling new train services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 11-06-2025 18:00 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 18:00 IST
New Rail Over Rail Track Opens in Gondia
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The newly constructed Rail Over Rail (ROR) line in Gondia, eastern Maharashtra, has received approval from the Chief Commissioner of Railway Safety, clearing the way for the commencement of train services this week.

This development will enable Jabalpur-bound trains to proceed toward Ballarshah without the need to traverse the heavily trafficked main line at Gondia.

The South East Central Railway conducted a successful trial run on the ROR recently, completing 13 km of ROR and a 24-km electrified third line between Gudma, Gondia, and Gangajhari, as confirmed by official sources. Detailed inspections were carried out on June 4 and 5 by Janak Kumar Garg, the chief commissioner of railway safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

 Global
2
Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

 Global
3
France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

 Global
4
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking economy: Digital labor redraws line between capital and human input

Dual impact of AI on economic growth and social disruption

AI and climate change redefine global disease surveillance

How India’s gig platforms monetize invisible labor?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025