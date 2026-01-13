Alcaraz's Quest for Australian Open Glory Amid Coaching Changes

Carlos Alcaraz, the world's top-ranked tennis player, has arrived in Melbourne with the singular aim of winning his first Australian Open title. A victory would make him the youngest man to complete the career Grand Slam, breaking the record held by Don Budge since 1938.

The 22-year-old Spaniard already boasts Grand Slam wins at Roland Garros, Wimbledon, and the U.S. Open. However, his pursuit of the Australian Open comes amid a significant coaching change, parting ways with Juan Carlos Ferrero, his mentor of seven years, raising questions about his performance.

While defending champion Jannik Sinner is the tournament favorite, Alcaraz remains undaunted. His improved serve and strategic planning have positioned him as a strong competitor, despite last year's quarter-final exit against Novak Djokovic. A Melbourne victory would set the stage for a potential calendar Grand Slam.

(With inputs from agencies.)