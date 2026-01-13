Left Menu

Alcaraz's Quest for Australian Open Glory Amid Coaching Changes

Carlos Alcaraz, aiming to become the youngest man to complete a career Grand Slam, enters the Australian Open with hopes of securing his first title there. With a recent coaching split adding intrigue, Alcaraz faces formidable competition, notably from defending champion Jannik Sinner.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-01-2026 11:38 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 11:38 IST
Carlos Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz, the world's top-ranked tennis player, has arrived in Melbourne with the singular aim of winning his first Australian Open title. A victory would make him the youngest man to complete the career Grand Slam, breaking the record held by Don Budge since 1938.

The 22-year-old Spaniard already boasts Grand Slam wins at Roland Garros, Wimbledon, and the U.S. Open. However, his pursuit of the Australian Open comes amid a significant coaching change, parting ways with Juan Carlos Ferrero, his mentor of seven years, raising questions about his performance.

While defending champion Jannik Sinner is the tournament favorite, Alcaraz remains undaunted. His improved serve and strategic planning have positioned him as a strong competitor, despite last year's quarter-final exit against Novak Djokovic. A Melbourne victory would set the stage for a potential calendar Grand Slam.

