Jannik Sinner: The Italian Ace Targeting a Third Australian Open Triumph

Jannik Sinner is returning to the Australian Open, aiming for a third consecutive title. The Italian tennis star is seeking to replicate a dominance likened to Novak Djokovic's past achievements at this year-opening Grand Slam event.

The 24-year-old is coming back to Melbourne Park under new circumstances compared to last year, when a successful title defense was partly clouded by a doping controversy that led to a three-month suspension. With those issues behind him, Sinner arrives ready, having had an impressive 2025, only truly tested by world number one Carlos Alcaraz.

Sinner reflects on his achievements, mentioning, 'I feel to be a better player than last year,' after defeating Alcaraz in the season-ending ATP Finals. The rivalry between Sinner and Alcaraz is becoming a defining duel in men's tennis, setting the stage for a potential showdown at the Australian Open.

