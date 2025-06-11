Left Menu

Sri Lanka Greenlights Electricity Tariff Hike to Tackle Financial Strain

Sri Lanka's authorities have approved a 15% hike in electricity tariffs to address financial issues within the Ceylon Electricity Board. The decision, ratified before IMF's Gita Gopinath's visit, falls short of the IMF's suggested 18% increase yet aims to meet reform conditions under the Extended Fund Facility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 11-06-2025 18:16 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 18:16 IST
Sri Lanka Greenlights Electricity Tariff Hike to Tackle Financial Strain
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

Sri Lankan authorities have sanctioned a 15% increase in electricity tariffs starting Thursday to combat financial challenges at the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB). This decision precedes the upcoming visit of the IMF's First Deputy Managing Director, Gita Gopinath, scheduled for next week.

The Public Utilities Commission (PUCSL) greenlit the tariff adjustment, a move that falls short of the 18% hike proposed by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), according to senior PUCSL official K P L Chandralal.

The tariff revision is a response to the IMF's concern over CEB losses amounting to LKR 18 billion in early 2025, linked to a previous tariff reduction. The cost-reflective pricing is part of reform conditions under the IMF's $2.9 billion, four-year extended fund program with Sri Lanka, launched amid the country's economic crisis.

TRENDING

1
Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

 Global
2
Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

 Global
3
France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

 Global
4
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking economy: Digital labor redraws line between capital and human input

Dual impact of AI on economic growth and social disruption

AI and climate change redefine global disease surveillance

How India’s gig platforms monetize invisible labor?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025