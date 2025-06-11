Gibraltar Accord: A Landmark in EU-UK Relations

The European Union and the United Kingdom have successfully concluded negotiations over the status of Gibraltar, effectively resolving years of political uncertainties. The agreement, reached on Wednesday, smooths border crossings and ends the prolonged contention over the British-controlled enclave since the 2016 Brexit vote.

Under the new accord, Gibraltar residents can cross into Spain using residence cards, avoiding frequent passport checks. Similarly, Spanish citizens need only their government ID cards for entry, a shift from previous practices where re-established passport controls led to delays for thousands of workers.

The agreement, likened to the Eurostar passport controls in London, aims to streamline transit and minimize disruptions. British Foreign Minister David Lammy emphasized that the deal protects British sovereignty while supporting Gibraltar's economy, enabling long-term business planning.

(With inputs from agencies.)