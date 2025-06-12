Flight Suspensions Announced for D.C. Army Parade
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) plans to suspend flights at Reagan Washington National Airport from 6 p.m. ET to 9:30 p.m. on Saturday for U.S. President Donald Trump's Army anniversary parade. This move will expand the Washington, D.C., Metropolitan Area Special Flight Rules Area.
(With inputs from agencies.)
