Flight Suspensions Announced for D.C. Army Parade

In a significant development, the Federal Aviation Administration has announced the suspension of flights at Reagan Washington National Airport on Saturday.

This decision, aimed at accommodating U.S. President Donald Trump's Army anniversary parade, will see no arrivals or departures from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

The move will also lead to an expansion of the Metropolitan Area Special Flight Rules Area in Washington, D.C., affecting travel plans for many.

(With inputs from agencies.)