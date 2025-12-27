Left Menu

Australia's Dominance: Ashes Test Rollercoaster

Australia struggled on the second day of the fourth Ashes Test, losing six wickets for 94 runs. Despite this, they extended their lead over England to 140 runs. Notable performances included Steve Smith's unbeaten 16 and Cameron Green's six. Injuries and collapses marked England's challenge.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-12-2025 07:04 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 07:04 IST
On the second day of the fourth Ashes Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Australia posted 98 for six at lunch, extending their lead over England to 140 runs.

Fast bowler Gus Atkinson suffered a left hamstring strain, affecting England's hopes of a rare Test victory in Australia. Atkinson had dismissed Scott Boland early in the day, but subsequent efforts were thwarted by injuries and Australia's early resistance.

Despite a strong start, Australia's innings faltered with critical losses, including Travis Head bowled for 46 and Usman Khawaja for a duck. Seamers Josh Tongue and Brydon Carse took two wickets each, leaving the visitors facing an arduous battle.

(With inputs from agencies.)

