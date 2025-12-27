Left Menu

Shocking Stabbing and Bleach Attack at Japanese Tire Factory

A former employee attacked a tire factory in Mishima, Japan, injuring eight by stabbing and seven with bleach. The assailant, equipped with a survival knife and a potential gas mask, is in custody. Japan, despite strict gun laws, faces growing concerns over knife attacks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 27-12-2025 07:26 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 07:26 IST
  • Country:
  • Japan

In a shocking incident in central Japan on Friday, a man wielding a knife and reportedly carrying bleach attacked a tire factory, resulting in eight people being stabbed and seven others injured by the chemical substance. The incident unfolded at the Yokohama Rubber Co.'s facility in Mishima city.

Emergency services swiftly transported the victims to nearby hospitals. Among the injured, five individuals were reported to be in serious condition, though they remained conscious during their transportation. Authorities promptly apprehended the 38-year-old suspect on charges of attempted murder.

Investigations suggest that the assailant is a former employee of the factory. The attack has raised concerns about security, especially as Japan, known for its rigorous gun control laws, experiences a disturbing rise in knife-related crimes.

