Argentina's 2026 Budget: A New Fiscal Era Under President Javier Milei
Argentina's Congress has passed the 2026 budget under President Javier Milei, marking a departure from previous years of fiscal instability. With projected growth and inflation rates, the budget reflects both increased real-term spending and challenges in compensating for past economic hardships.
Argentina's Congress has successfully passed the country's 2026 budget, representing a significant milestone for President Javier Milei's administration. This comes after years of financial challenges and a reliance on extended budgets.
The newly approved budget outlines $102 billion in spending and anticipates a 5% economic growth for South America's second-largest economy, with inflation projected at 10.1%. The primary budget surplus is expected to be 1.2% of the GDP.
Milei's previous austerity measures resulted in Argentina's first budget surplus in over a decade. This budget marks a shift towards increased funding for social services, highlighting complexities in balancing fiscal health with social demands.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Uganda’s Economy Grows 6.3% as World Bank Urges Agro-Industrial Transformation
Uganda’s Economy Grows 6.3% as World Bank Pushes Agro-Industrialization Drive
Congress Sounds Alarm Over Negative FDI and Its Impact on Economy
U.S. Economy's Fastest Growth in Two Years: A Closer Look
KDEM and FKCCI Partner to Boost Karnataka's Digital Economy