Argentina's 2026 Budget: A New Fiscal Era Under President Javier Milei

Argentina's Congress has successfully passed the country's 2026 budget, representing a significant milestone for President Javier Milei's administration. This comes after years of financial challenges and a reliance on extended budgets.

The newly approved budget outlines $102 billion in spending and anticipates a 5% economic growth for South America's second-largest economy, with inflation projected at 10.1%. The primary budget surplus is expected to be 1.2% of the GDP.

Milei's previous austerity measures resulted in Argentina's first budget surplus in over a decade. This budget marks a shift towards increased funding for social services, highlighting complexities in balancing fiscal health with social demands.

(With inputs from agencies.)