Tragedy Strikes: Eight Stabbed in Violent Factory Attack in Japan

A brutal attack unfolded at the Yokohama Rubber Company in Mishima, Japan, when a suspect wielding a knife assaulted employees on Friday.

Eight individuals were rushed to local hospitals with stab wounds, and five remain in serious condition. The suspect also allegedly hurled bleach, injuring seven more.

Shizuoka prefectural police quickly arrested the 38-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder, although details remain scarce. The tragic event has sent shockwaves through the community.

