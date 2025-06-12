Airbus Forecasts Surge in Airplane Demand Amid Trade Turbulence

Airbus has revised its 20-year demand forecast for airplanes, signaling a robust future for the air transport industry despite ongoing trade tensions. The European aerospace giant predicts delivering 43,420 commercial jets between 2025 and 2044, marking a 2% increase from previous estimates.

Antonio Da Costa, vice president for market analysis, noted the impact of geopolitical issues but remains optimistic about growth. Airbus expects air traffic to grow at an average annual rate of 3.6%, even as global GDP growth forecasts have been slightly lowered to 2.5%.

This demand surge includes 34,250 single-aisle planes like the A320neo family, which dominate the market, and 8,200 wide-body jets. Airbus continues to appeal for tariff-free trading to mitigate the potential disruptions of a trade war, stressing the sector's resilience.

(With inputs from agencies.)