High Stakes and High Wings: Paris Airshow Set to Soar Amid Global Tensions

Aerospace manufacturers are ready to make headlines at the upcoming Paris Airshow with high-profile aircraft orders, even in the face of tariffs and conflicts impacting the industry. The event, the largest of its kind, will run from June 16-20 in Le Bourget, showcasing the latest in AI and autonomous technology.

Airbus is expected to begin the show with crucial orders from Saudi Arabia, highlighting growth in Gulf air travel, and fend off last-minute competition from Brazil's Embraer for a major order from AirAsia. Conversely, Boeing anticipates a quieter week, having secured major contracts recently during President Trump's Gulf visit, although behind-the-scene challenges persist due to volatile tariff policies.

As European countries increase defense budgets in response to Ukraine tensions, they reconsider U.S. dependence, favoring local capabilities amid political shifts. The show will exhibit not only cutting-edge technology but also discuss environmental impacts and current industry challenges, with an emphasis on sustainable solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)