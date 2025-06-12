China's Critical Minerals Monopoly: A Global Trade Power Play

China's control over critical minerals plays a pivotal role in international trade discussions, as evidenced by recent talks between Beijing and Washington. Both nations claim to have outlined a deal framework, yet crucial details remain undisclosed. This strategic leverage enables China to navigate complex trade negotiations effectively.

For decades, China has established a robust industrial network for mining and processing critical minerals, which are vital to sectors like electronics, defense, and healthcare. The prominent hub in Ganzhou underscores China's strategic advantage, with rare minerals being a backbone of its economic security plan.

Despite diplomatic efforts, the United States continues to rely heavily on Chinese mineral resources, highlighting its vulnerability in global supply chains. Initiatives to develop domestic capabilities are underway, but the extensive groundwork laid by China presents a formidable challenge to any competing nation.

