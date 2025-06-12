Left Menu

PM Modi Responds Swiftly to Ahmedabad Plane Crash

Prime Minister Narendra Modi quickly responded to a plane crash at Ahmedabad airport involving a Boeing 787 aircraft from Air India, which carried 242 people. Modi engaged with Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu and directed immediate response efforts. All relevant agencies are on high alert, ensuring coordinated rescue operations.

New Delhi | Updated: 12-06-2025 15:20 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi acted promptly following a devastating plane crash at Ahmedabad airport on Thursday. He communicated directly with Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu to assess the situation.

The incident involved a Boeing 787 aircraft, flight AI 171, which crashed shortly after taking off for Gatwick, UK, with 242 individuals, including 12 crew members, onboard. Immediate rescue efforts were ordered by the Prime Minister.

In response, Civil Aviation Minister Naidu is urgently traveling to Ahmedabad to oversee rescue efforts, while all agencies remain on high alert. Modi urged full support for those affected, coordinating closely with Home Minister Amit Shah to ensure rapid assistance.

