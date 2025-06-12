PM Modi Responds Swiftly to Ahmedabad Plane Crash
Prime Minister Narendra Modi quickly responded to a plane crash at Ahmedabad airport involving a Boeing 787 aircraft from Air India, which carried 242 people. Modi engaged with Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu and directed immediate response efforts. All relevant agencies are on high alert, ensuring coordinated rescue operations.
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi acted promptly following a devastating plane crash at Ahmedabad airport on Thursday. He communicated directly with Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu to assess the situation.
The incident involved a Boeing 787 aircraft, flight AI 171, which crashed shortly after taking off for Gatwick, UK, with 242 individuals, including 12 crew members, onboard. Immediate rescue efforts were ordered by the Prime Minister.
In response, Civil Aviation Minister Naidu is urgently traveling to Ahmedabad to oversee rescue efforts, while all agencies remain on high alert. Modi urged full support for those affected, coordinating closely with Home Minister Amit Shah to ensure rapid assistance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Inundated Tripura: Rescue Efforts Underway Amid Torrential Rains
Rescue Efforts Unfold as MSC Elsa 3 Wreckage Hits Kanyakumari Shores
Building Collapse in Delhi's Rohini Sparks Urgent Rescue Efforts
Manipur Floods: Chaos and Rescue Efforts in Imphal
Swift Response: Rescue Efforts Intensify Amidst Northeast India Floods