Swift Rescue Efforts as Fire Engulfs Mumbai High-Rise
A fire erupted in an 18-storey building in Mumbai's Andheri, leading to the successful rescue of 27 people. A woman experienced smoke suffocation and is under hospital care. Over three hours, firefighters extinguished the blaze, deploying multiple firefighting resources. The fire's cause remains unknown.
On Saturday afternoon, a fire broke out in an 18-storey residential building in Mumbai's Andheri area, prompting a swift rescue operation. Civic officials confirmed that 27 people were successfully evacuated from the Chandiwala Pearl Regency building on S V Road.
Though no injuries were reported, one woman suffered smoke suffocation and received medical treatment. The fire ignited around 2 p.m., swiftly spreading from the first floor to the fourth, affecting electrical works and passages.
Diligent firefighting efforts involving eight fire engines, multiple tankers, and specialized equipment extinguished the blaze by 4:35 p.m. The fire's cause has yet to be determined.