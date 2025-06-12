Britain's Economic Slowdown: The Ripple Effect of U.S. Tariffs and Tax Changes

In a significant downturn, Britain's economy contracted sharply in April, driven by new U.S. tariffs introduced by President Trump and the cessation of a tax break on property transactions. Official data revealed an unexpected GDP decline of 0.3%, marking the largest monthly fall since October 2023.

Finance Minister Rachel Reeves described the GDP figures as 'clearly disappointing,' amidst a backdrop of a multi-year spending review outlining more than 2 trillion pounds for public expenditure among government departments. The sluggish growth follows a post-pandemic pattern, intensified by a 0.4% drop in the services sector and reduced car exports.

Sterling suffered, and gilt yields hit a one-month low, exacerbated by a 2 billion-pound drop in U.S. exports. Economists highlighted persistent trade tensions and internal fiscal policies as ongoing challenges, anticipating subdued growth after the strong start to 2025. Interest rates remain a focal point, with potential cuts anticipated later this year despite inflation concerns.

