Heartfelt Condolences Pour in After Ahmedabad Plane Tragedy

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik expressed their condolences following the plane crash of an Air India flight from Ahmedabad to London. The crash, which occurred shortly after takeoff, has raised concerns about casualties among the 242 passengers and crew on board.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 12-06-2025 15:50 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 15:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a tragic event near Ahmedabad airport, an Air India plane en route to London crashed shortly after takeoff, raising fears of casualties among its 242 passengers and crew. Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi expressed his condolences and prayed for the affected families.

Mohan Charan Majhi, deeply moved by the incident, emphasized the gravity of the situation and offered prayers for safety and recovery. The incident has sent shockwaves across communities, with many awaiting further developments.

Naveen Patnaik, BJD supremo and leader of the opposition in the Odisha Assembly, also conveyed his sorrow, urging support for the bereaved families as details continued to emerge from the tragic #planecrash.

(With inputs from agencies.)

