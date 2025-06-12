Tragic Crash: Air India Flight 171 in Ahmedabad

An Air India flight en route to London tragically crashed just minutes after departing Ahmedabad, India. Carrying 242 passengers, including 169 Indian nationals, the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner went down in a civilian area, igniting a deadly fire and prompting urgent rescue and recovery operations.

Authorities, including aviation and police officials, are currently investigating the cause, while providing support to the survivors and families of the victims. India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi has ordered comprehensive aid measures, while the British government has coordinated with Indian officials given the British passengers on board.

Boeing expressed its deep sorrow and is looking into the incident as its shares falter. This crash marks another somber chapter in Indian aviation, reminiscent of a 2020 Air India Express disaster. Affected families are receiving support, as emergency response teams continue their vital efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)