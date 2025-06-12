Uttarakhand CM Acts to Rein in Helicopter Mishaps on Char Dham Yatra
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has ordered stricter safety protocols for helicopter services on the Char Dham Yatra route following a series of mishaps. He emphasized passenger safety, mandated weather camera installations, and proposed using double-engine helicopters. The DGCA has reduced operations on the Kedarnath route.
- Country:
- India
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami is implementing stricter safety regulations for helicopter services on the Char Dham Yatra route following an increase in emergency landings and accidents. He declared that passenger safety must take precedence over profit, addressing operators and stakeholders at a crucial meeting.
In the past month, four helicopter-related incidents have marred the pilgrimage, resulting in six fatalities. In response, Dhami has mandated the installation of weather cameras in the Char Dham valleys and ordered an audit of past accidents to prevent recurrence.
To further bolster safety, only experienced pilots should fly the helicopters, and a robust double-engine policy is being considered for future operations. Additionally, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has reduced helicopter operations on the Kedarnath route due to these incidents.
