Boeing Turmoil: Stock Dives as Tragedy Strikes Again

Boeing's stock plummeted following the crash of a 787 Dreamliner in India. The tragic incident has reignited worries about Boeing's safety record ahead of the Paris Air Show. This downturn comes as stock futures and crude prices also trend downwards, impacting global financial markets.

Updated: 12-06-2025 17:55 IST
In early Thursday trading, Wall Street experienced a downturn as a new Boeing passenger jet crash dominated the news, causing the already troubled aerospace giant's stock to nosedive.

Stock futures for major indices fell as Boeing's shares took an over 8% hit after an Air India flight crashed soon after departure from Ahmedabad. The Boeing 787 Dreamliner tragically hit a residential area, just days before the Paris Air Show.

The incident underscores ongoing challenges for Boeing, with financial woes stretching back to previous fatal crashes involving the 737 Max 8. Despite a recent uptick in orders, the latest setback threatens Boeing's recovery. Elsewhere, markets reacted variably with drops in Germany and France, slight gains in South Korea, and fluctuations in oil and currency rates.

