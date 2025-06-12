Left Menu

Maharashtra's Excise Duty Hike: Stirring Up the Spirited Market

The Maharashtra government's decision to increase excise duty on Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) while excluding beer has sparked concerns. CIABC warned of an uneven market, reduced sales, and potential illicit trade. The decision, without increasing beer duty, poses risks to competitiveness and tax revenue in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-06-2025 17:57 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 17:57 IST
Maharashtra's Excise Duty Hike: Stirring Up the Spirited Market
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra government's decision to significantly raise excise duty on Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) by about 85% has sparked fear within the industry of a major sales slump, as reported by the Confederation of Indian Alcoholic Beverage Companies (CIABC). This decision, which specifically excludes beer from the excise hike, is expected to disrupt market dynamics and potentially undermine the presence of national brands.

The CIABC expressed concerns that this move could create an uneven playing field in the alcoholic beverages market, prompting a shift towards lower-category products. The organization has urged a reconsideration of the policy change, citing extensive adverse effects. On the ground, the hike translates to IMFL facing an excise levy of 4.5 times their production costs, although the government has refrained from raising duties on beer, drawing criticism from industry players.

CIABC highlighted that the IMFL sector contributes 60% of the state's excise revenue and warned that the duty increase could lead to illicit cross-border liquor flows due to Maharashtra's shared boundaries with states that have lower retail prices. The CIABC and other stakeholders seek a balanced approach to safeguarding both fiscal interests and the viability of the IMFL market in Maharashtra.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global
2
Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

 United States
3
UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

 Global
4
Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025