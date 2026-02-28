BJP Slams Congress for Criticizing Modi Over Israel-Iran Conflict
The BJP criticized the Congress for targeting PM Modi regarding Israel and the US military strikes on Iran. The ruling party accused the opposition of making negative comments routinely and called for trust in the government's actions. Congress leaders had criticized Modi's visit to Israel amid heightened tensions.
The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has strongly condemned the Congress party for criticizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit to Israel. The criticism followed military action by the US and Israel against Iran, raising tensions in the region.
Congress leaders, including general secretary Jairam Ramesh and media head Pawan Khera, questioned Modi's visit, labeling it as 'moral cowardice' and a 'shameful' act. They pointed out the timing of military strikes on Iran just days after Modi's return from Israel.
In response, BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia dismissed the Congress's remarks as extreme brazenness and urged them to refrain from negative comments. He emphasized that the government remains strong and committed to acting in India's best interests amidst sensitive international developments.
