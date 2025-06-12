Volvo Cars Taps HCLTech for Engineering Solutions
Volvo Cars selects HCLTech as a strategic supplier for engineering services, expanding HCLTech's role to deliver comprehensive engineering solutions. This partnership, aimed at sustainable automotive innovation, strengthens HCLTech's position as a key player in the global automotive sector.
Volvo Cars has chosen HCLTech as one of its key strategic suppliers for engineering services, the technology company announced on Thursday. The collaboration significantly enhances HCLTech's capacity, covering the provision of complete engineering solutions at unprecedented scale.
HCLTech highlighted Volvo Cars' leading role in automotive innovation, emphasizing its ambitions to shape sustainable future mobility. The partnership will see HCLTech bolster these aspirations from its automotive Centre of Excellence in Gothenburg and various global delivery centers.
Pankaj Tagra, HCLTech's Corporate Vice President for Manufacturing and Allied Industries in Europe, expressed pride in strengthening ties with Volvo Cars during its transformative phase. He noted that HCLTech's investment in nextgen automotive engineering aligns perfectly with the company's commitment to developing high-performance engineering solutions.
