Volvo Cars Taps HCLTech for Engineering Solutions

Volvo Cars has chosen HCLTech as one of its key strategic suppliers for engineering services, the technology company announced on Thursday. The collaboration significantly enhances HCLTech's capacity, covering the provision of complete engineering solutions at unprecedented scale.

HCLTech highlighted Volvo Cars' leading role in automotive innovation, emphasizing its ambitions to shape sustainable future mobility. The partnership will see HCLTech bolster these aspirations from its automotive Centre of Excellence in Gothenburg and various global delivery centers.

Pankaj Tagra, HCLTech's Corporate Vice President for Manufacturing and Allied Industries in Europe, expressed pride in strengthening ties with Volvo Cars during its transformative phase. He noted that HCLTech's investment in nextgen automotive engineering aligns perfectly with the company's commitment to developing high-performance engineering solutions.

