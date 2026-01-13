Left Menu

AI-Driven Manufacturing Revolutionizes Mobility and Energy at CES 2026

SRK Techtronics (SRKTT) and MATTER collaborated to showcase AI-enabled manufacturing for scaling advanced technologies at CES 2026. The event highlighted how AI-led integration of design and production allows complex technology to move seamlessly from conceptualization to mass production, focusing on mobility and energy hardware.

Updated: 13-01-2026 10:17 IST
AI-Driven Manufacturing Revolutionizes Mobility and Energy at CES 2026
  • India

CES 2026 provided a platform for SRK Techtronics and MATTER to present a groundbreaking collaboration in AI-enabled manufacturing aimed at scaling future technology.

Demonstrations highlighted how cutting-edge AI-driven production can transform advanced technological designs into market-ready products, particularly in the mobility and energy sectors.

The event underscored the strategic early alignment between technology creators and manufacturers as a critical dynamic for ensuring the seamless translation of concepts into scalable industrial reality.

