Delhi Embraces Carbon Credit Strategy for Sustainable Growth
The Delhi government has approved the 'Carbon Credit Monetisation Framework', aiming to generate tradable carbon credits from green initiatives like EVs, urban forestry, and solar energy. This scheme will not only bolster environmental sustainability but also provide a revenue stream for public welfare without additional financial burden on the government.
- Country:
- India
The Delhi government has approved the implementation of the 'Carbon Credit Monetisation Framework,' aligning itself with regions like Meghalaya and Indore. This initiative aims to convert green projects into tradable carbon credits, thus generating new funding for environmental purposes without imposing any financial burden on governmental finances.
These carbon credits, generated from projects such as the rollout of electric vehicles, urban afforestation, and solar energy adoption, will be sold in both domestic and international carbon markets. The revenue will be deposited into the Consolidated Fund to support public welfare schemes and accelerate developmental work in the city.
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta emphasized the dual benefits of this framework in promoting environmental conservation while financially rewarding sustainability efforts. The Delhi government aims to become a leader in climate finance and urban sustainability, utilizing a revenue-sharing model to ensure zero government expenditure.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
PayU Reports Narrowed Losses and Revenue Growth in FY25
Bank of Maharashtra's Stellar Growth: Profit and Revenue Surge in Q3FY26
TCS revenue from operations in Dec quarter up 4.86 pc to Rs 67,087 crore: Filing.
TCS Reports Dip in Profit Despite Rising Revenue
HCLTech December quarter net profit falls 11.2 pc to Rs 4,076 crore; revenue grows 13.3 pc to Rs 33,872 crore: Co filing.