Delhi Embraces Carbon Credit Strategy for Sustainable Growth

The Delhi government has approved the 'Carbon Credit Monetisation Framework', aiming to generate tradable carbon credits from green initiatives like EVs, urban forestry, and solar energy. This scheme will not only bolster environmental sustainability but also provide a revenue stream for public welfare without additional financial burden on the government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2026 21:59 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 21:59 IST
The Delhi government has approved the implementation of the 'Carbon Credit Monetisation Framework,' aligning itself with regions like Meghalaya and Indore. This initiative aims to convert green projects into tradable carbon credits, thus generating new funding for environmental purposes without imposing any financial burden on governmental finances.

These carbon credits, generated from projects such as the rollout of electric vehicles, urban afforestation, and solar energy adoption, will be sold in both domestic and international carbon markets. The revenue will be deposited into the Consolidated Fund to support public welfare schemes and accelerate developmental work in the city.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta emphasized the dual benefits of this framework in promoting environmental conservation while financially rewarding sustainability efforts. The Delhi government aims to become a leader in climate finance and urban sustainability, utilizing a revenue-sharing model to ensure zero government expenditure.

