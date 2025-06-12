Tragedy in the Skies: Kerala's Response to Plane Crash
Kerala's Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressed remorse over an Air India plane crash near Ahmedabad airport. The accident involved a London-bound flight with passengers from various nationalities. Vijayan conveyed the state's solidarity with the affected families via social media, emphasizing support during the crisis.
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan conveyed deep sorrow on Thursday following a tragic plane crash involving an Air India flight departing from Ahmedabad airport, bound for London.
Vijayan assured that the Kerala government stands in solidarity with the victims' families and those affected by this tragic incident. His sentiments were shared publicly on the social media platform 'X'.
The ill-fated aircraft crashed shortly after takeoff, carrying 242 passengers and crew, including 169 Indians, 53 British, and one Canadian. Air India provided these details in a statement following the mishap.
