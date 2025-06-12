Reliance Divests Major Stake in Asian Paints
Reliance Industries, led by Mukesh Ambani, divested a 3.64% stake in Asian Paints, selling 3.50 crore shares through its affiliate, Siddhant Commercials Pvt Ltd, to SBI Mutual Fund for Rs 7,703 crore. This move reduced Siddhant Commercials' stake to 1.26%, while SBI's increased to 5.15%.
- Country:
- India
In a significant financial maneuver, Reliance Industries, under the leadership of Mukesh Ambani, has offloaded a major stake in Asian Paints. The conglomerate divested a 3.64% stake, equivalent to 3.50 crore shares, through its affiliate Siddhant Commercials Pvt Ltd.
The shares were acquired by SBI Mutual Fund for a transaction valued at Rs 7,703 crore, reflecting an average price of Rs 2,201 per share. This strategic sale saw Siddhant Commercials' holding in Asian Paints reduce substantially from 4.90% to 1.26%.
The acquisition significantly boosts SBI Mutual Fund's shareholding in the company from 1.51% to 5.15%. Meanwhile, shares of Asian Paints showed a positive market response, ending the day with an increase of 0.73% to close at Rs 2,225 on the NSE.
ALSO READ
Vodafone Idea Shares Surge: Recovering Resilience After Ericsson Stake Sale
Hyundai Motors Bids Farewell to Ola Electric with Stake Sale
Major Stake Sales Stir Alkem Labs and Indian Energy Exchange Markets
Big Players Snap Up Suzlon Energy Shares Amid Promoter Stake Sale
Hungary's Strategic Defense Stake Sale: A Pre-Election Move