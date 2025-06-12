Left Menu

Reliance Divests Major Stake in Asian Paints

Reliance Industries, led by Mukesh Ambani, divested a 3.64% stake in Asian Paints, selling 3.50 crore shares through its affiliate, Siddhant Commercials Pvt Ltd, to SBI Mutual Fund for Rs 7,703 crore. This move reduced Siddhant Commercials' stake to 1.26%, while SBI's increased to 5.15%.

New Delhi | Updated: 12-06-2025 18:59 IST
In a significant financial maneuver, Reliance Industries, under the leadership of Mukesh Ambani, has offloaded a major stake in Asian Paints. The conglomerate divested a 3.64% stake, equivalent to 3.50 crore shares, through its affiliate Siddhant Commercials Pvt Ltd.

The shares were acquired by SBI Mutual Fund for a transaction valued at Rs 7,703 crore, reflecting an average price of Rs 2,201 per share. This strategic sale saw Siddhant Commercials' holding in Asian Paints reduce substantially from 4.90% to 1.26%.

The acquisition significantly boosts SBI Mutual Fund's shareholding in the company from 1.51% to 5.15%. Meanwhile, shares of Asian Paints showed a positive market response, ending the day with an increase of 0.73% to close at Rs 2,225 on the NSE.

