Tata Group Offers Generous Support After Air India Tragedy

Tata Group pledges Rs 1 crore to families of those who died in the Air India crash in Ahmedabad, which occurred shortly after takeoff. N Chandrasekaran expressed deep anguish and committed to covering medical expenses for the injured, along with supporting BJ Medical's hostel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-06-2025 19:55 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 19:55 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In the wake of a tragic airplane crash involving Air India Flight 171, the Tata Group has announced financial support to the affected families. The aircraft crashed in Ahmedabad after takeoff, with significant casualties among its 242 passengers.

Tata Group and Air India Chairman, N Chandrasekaran, voiced profound sorrow, emphasizing the deep pain felt by the companies. Alongside expressing condolences, Tata Group will provide Rs 1 crore to each family that lost a member in the tragic event.

The group also commits to covering medical expenses for those injured in the crash and aiding BJ Medical's hostel reconstruction. This commitment underscores their support for affected families during this tragic period.

