Tata Group Offers Generous Support After Air India Tragedy

In the wake of a tragic airplane crash involving Air India Flight 171, the Tata Group has announced financial support to the affected families. The aircraft crashed in Ahmedabad after takeoff, with significant casualties among its 242 passengers.

Tata Group and Air India Chairman, N Chandrasekaran, voiced profound sorrow, emphasizing the deep pain felt by the companies. Alongside expressing condolences, Tata Group will provide Rs 1 crore to each family that lost a member in the tragic event.

The group also commits to covering medical expenses for those injured in the crash and aiding BJ Medical's hostel reconstruction. This commitment underscores their support for affected families during this tragic period.