Last-Minute Rush: Over 2,500 Nominations Submitted for BMC Elections

A flurry of activity marked the close of nomination submissions for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections, with officials confirming a total of 2,516 entries filed.

Signifying intense political maneuvering, a dramatic last-day surge saw 2,122 nominations submitted as political parties finalized seat-sharing agreements.

Scrutiny has commenced, and candidates have until January 2 to withdraw. The 227-ward election will be conducted on January 15, with results expected the next day.

