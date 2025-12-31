Last-Minute Rush: Over 2,500 Nominations Submitted for BMC Elections
A total of 2,516 nominations were submitted for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections, with a significant number filed on the last day. The election features 227 wards and is set for January 15, with officials having started the nomination scrutiny and a deadline for withdrawal set for January 2.
A flurry of activity marked the close of nomination submissions for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections, with officials confirming a total of 2,516 entries filed.
Signifying intense political maneuvering, a dramatic last-day surge saw 2,122 nominations submitted as political parties finalized seat-sharing agreements.
Scrutiny has commenced, and candidates have until January 2 to withdraw. The 227-ward election will be conducted on January 15, with results expected the next day.
