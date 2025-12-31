Left Menu

Last-Minute Rush: Over 2,500 Nominations Submitted for BMC Elections

A total of 2,516 nominations were submitted for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections, with a significant number filed on the last day. The election features 227 wards and is set for January 15, with officials having started the nomination scrutiny and a deadline for withdrawal set for January 2.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 31-12-2025 12:16 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 12:16 IST
Last-Minute Rush: Over 2,500 Nominations Submitted for BMC Elections
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A flurry of activity marked the close of nomination submissions for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections, with officials confirming a total of 2,516 entries filed.

Signifying intense political maneuvering, a dramatic last-day surge saw 2,122 nominations submitted as political parties finalized seat-sharing agreements.

Scrutiny has commenced, and candidates have until January 2 to withdraw. The 227-ward election will be conducted on January 15, with results expected the next day.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Navigating the IBC Crunch: Challenges in India's Insolvency Framework

Navigating the IBC Crunch: Challenges in India's Insolvency Framework

 India
2
Allegations of Insecurity for Women in West Bengal

Allegations of Insecurity for Women in West Bengal

 India
3

Digital Lending Surge: India's 2025 Financial Revolution

 Global
4
India's Diplomatic Tribute: Jaishankar Honors Khaleda Zia's Legacy

India's Diplomatic Tribute: Jaishankar Honors Khaleda Zia's Legacy

 Bangladesh

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025