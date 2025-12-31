Left Menu

BJP Accuses Mamata Banerjee of 'Dictatorship' in West Bengal

The BJP accused West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of running a dictatorship, following alleged threats to Union Home Minister Amit Shah. BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra highlighted Banerjee's comments and past incidents of violence against BJP members during elections, claiming a pattern of attacks on democracy in the state.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has launched a scathing attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, accusing her of operating a dictatorship following her alleged threats directed at Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The incident marks another chapter in the fraught relationship between the BJP and the ruling TMC in Bengal.

BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra claimed that during a public rally in Bankura district, Banerjee made provocative remarks indicating that Shah was fortunate to emerge from his hotel stay in Kolkata without obstruction. Patra described this as not only a personal threat to Shah but a broader menace to democratic norms.

Highlighting a series of hostilities, Patra recalled an attack on BJP president JP Nadda's convoy during past elections and reported that numerous BJP activists faced violence and displacement. He concluded that Banerjee's governance had eroded Bengal's democratic ethos and historical leadership in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

