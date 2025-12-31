Left Menu

South Asia on Edge: 2025's Turbulent Year for Pakistan

In 2025, tensions escalated between India and Pakistan following coordinated missile strikes by India in response to a terrorist attack. The conflict highlighted Pakistan's reliance on Chinese defense technology and underscored regional geopolitical dynamics. Domestic political unrest also surged, with major legal and military changes impacting national stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 31-12-2025 12:02 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 12:02 IST
South Asia on Edge: 2025's Turbulent Year for Pakistan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The year 2025 marked a significant period of military tension in South Asia, with India and Pakistan experiencing their most severe escalation in decades. This turmoil has placed Pakistan in a precarious economic and political position.

India's missile strikes, part of 'Operation Sindoor,' targeted terrorist infrastructure in response to the deadly Pahalgam terror attack. The engagement saw sophisticated weaponry deployed, raising global concerns about a potential larger conflict.

Simultaneously, domestic political turmoil intensified in Pakistan amid landmark military transformations and high-profile legal cases, further deepening the nation's internal complexities and external challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Navigating the IBC Crunch: Challenges in India's Insolvency Framework

Navigating the IBC Crunch: Challenges in India's Insolvency Framework

 India
2
Allegations of Insecurity for Women in West Bengal

Allegations of Insecurity for Women in West Bengal

 India
3

Digital Lending Surge: India's 2025 Financial Revolution

 Global
4
India's Diplomatic Tribute: Jaishankar Honors Khaleda Zia's Legacy

India's Diplomatic Tribute: Jaishankar Honors Khaleda Zia's Legacy

 Bangladesh

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025