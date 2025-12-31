South Asia on Edge: 2025's Turbulent Year for Pakistan
In 2025, tensions escalated between India and Pakistan following coordinated missile strikes by India in response to a terrorist attack. The conflict highlighted Pakistan's reliance on Chinese defense technology and underscored regional geopolitical dynamics. Domestic political unrest also surged, with major legal and military changes impacting national stability.
The year 2025 marked a significant period of military tension in South Asia, with India and Pakistan experiencing their most severe escalation in decades. This turmoil has placed Pakistan in a precarious economic and political position.
India's missile strikes, part of 'Operation Sindoor,' targeted terrorist infrastructure in response to the deadly Pahalgam terror attack. The engagement saw sophisticated weaponry deployed, raising global concerns about a potential larger conflict.
Simultaneously, domestic political turmoil intensified in Pakistan amid landmark military transformations and high-profile legal cases, further deepening the nation's internal complexities and external challenges.
