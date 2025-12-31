South Asia on Edge: 2025's Turbulent Year for Pakistan

The year 2025 marked a significant period of military tension in South Asia, with India and Pakistan experiencing their most severe escalation in decades. This turmoil has placed Pakistan in a precarious economic and political position.

India's missile strikes, part of 'Operation Sindoor,' targeted terrorist infrastructure in response to the deadly Pahalgam terror attack. The engagement saw sophisticated weaponry deployed, raising global concerns about a potential larger conflict.

Simultaneously, domestic political turmoil intensified in Pakistan amid landmark military transformations and high-profile legal cases, further deepening the nation's internal complexities and external challenges.

