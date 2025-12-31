Left Menu

India Seeks Clarity on China's Mediation Claims in Indo-Pak Relations

The Congress has expressed concerns over Chinese claims of mediating between India and Pakistan, questioning the government's stance. They urge Prime Minister Modi for clarity, citing national security implications. This comes amid tensions and India's high trade deficit with China. Congress seeks honest communication about China's role in the matter.

New Delhi | Updated: 31-12-2025 12:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Congress party has raised concerns regarding China's claims of mediation between India and Pakistan, asserting that the Indian government owes its citizens clarity on this matter. Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's silence, suggesting it undermines national security.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi claimed China mediated Indo-Pak tensions, contradicting India's assertion that conflict resolution was achieved solely through direct talks. The absence of the Prime Minister's response is fueling skepticism and uncertainty over China's role in Operation Sindoor, especially considering historical and geopolitical tensions.

Furthermore, Congress highlighted challenges in Sino-Indian relations, such as a high trade deficit and ongoing provocations involving Arunachal Pradesh, urging open communication regarding China's involvement in regional security issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

