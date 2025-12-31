India Seeks Clarity on China's Mediation Claims in Indo-Pak Relations

The Congress party has raised concerns regarding China's claims of mediation between India and Pakistan, asserting that the Indian government owes its citizens clarity on this matter. Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's silence, suggesting it undermines national security.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi claimed China mediated Indo-Pak tensions, contradicting India's assertion that conflict resolution was achieved solely through direct talks. The absence of the Prime Minister's response is fueling skepticism and uncertainty over China's role in Operation Sindoor, especially considering historical and geopolitical tensions.

Furthermore, Congress highlighted challenges in Sino-Indian relations, such as a high trade deficit and ongoing provocations involving Arunachal Pradesh, urging open communication regarding China's involvement in regional security issues.

