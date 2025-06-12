Tragedy Strikes: Silver Factory Explosion Claims Lives

A gas cylinder explosion in a silver-melting factory resulted in two fatalities and left four others injured, prompting a swift response from emergency services on Thursday, local police reported. The tragic event occurred around 2 pm at Kinari Bazaar, located in the Kotwali area.

The victims have been identified as Aditya, aged 19, and Sunil Patil, aged 50, both hailing from Maharashtra. Sunil Patil was reportedly operating the silver melting unit at the time of the explosion, which led to a significant fire within the factory premises, according to officials.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (City) Sonam Kumar informed that multiple fire tenders and police teams were dispatched promptly and engaged in a two-hour rescue operation to control the blaze. Meanwhile, a probe has been initiated to determine the exact cause of the incident, with further legal actions pending the investigation's outcome.