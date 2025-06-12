Tragic Collision on Delhi-Jaipur Highway: A Devastating Loss

A fatal accident on the Delhi-Jaipur highway claimed the life of 24-year-old Sumit Meena and left four others gravely injured. The incident was reported by police to have occurred early Thursday morning, when a truck suddenly appeared, leading the car to rear-end the vehicle.

The car, driven by Neeraj Saini, was en route from Alwar to Delhi when the crash took place. The impact tragically led to Sumit's death while his friends Neeraj, Ramprasad, Yuvraj, and Armaan sustained severe injuries. Authorities reported that the truck driver fled the scene thereafter.

In the wake of the accident, Sumit's father, Kamal Singh Meena, filed a police complaint asserting reckless driving on Neeraj's part. Police investigations uncovered skid marks on the highway, attesting to the car's struggles to halt before the collision.

(With inputs from agencies.)