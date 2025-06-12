Left Menu

Tragic Collision on Delhi-Jaipur Highway: A Devastating Loss

A tragic accident on the Delhi-Jaipur highway resulted in the death of 24-year-old Sumit Meena and left four friends seriously injured. The collision occurred when their car hit a truck abruptly. Sumit's father accused Neeraj Saini, the driver, of negligent driving. A case has been registered.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 12-06-2025 21:30 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 21:30 IST
Tragic Collision on Delhi-Jaipur Highway: A Devastating Loss
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A fatal accident on the Delhi-Jaipur highway claimed the life of 24-year-old Sumit Meena and left four others gravely injured. The incident was reported by police to have occurred early Thursday morning, when a truck suddenly appeared, leading the car to rear-end the vehicle.

The car, driven by Neeraj Saini, was en route from Alwar to Delhi when the crash took place. The impact tragically led to Sumit's death while his friends Neeraj, Ramprasad, Yuvraj, and Armaan sustained severe injuries. Authorities reported that the truck driver fled the scene thereafter.

In the wake of the accident, Sumit's father, Kamal Singh Meena, filed a police complaint asserting reckless driving on Neeraj's part. Police investigations uncovered skid marks on the highway, attesting to the car's struggles to halt before the collision.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global
2
Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

 United States
3
UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

 Global
4
Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

Central Asia faces growing water crisis as toxic discharge pollutes key resources

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025