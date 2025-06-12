Tragedy in the Skies: The Uncertainty Surrounding Air India Flight
Deepak Pathak, a cabin crew member on a crashed Air India flight, last spoke to his mother from the flight before the tragedy. His family awaits news about his condition. The crash caused shockwaves, with no official confirmation of casualties hours later. Many families are left in anguish.
Deepak Pathak, a cabin crew member on the Air India flight bound for London, tragically went off course when it crashed in Ahmedabad on Thursday afternoon. Before the incident, he had exchanged morning pleasantries with his mother, leaving his family in limbo since the news broke.
The crash, involving a Boeing 787 Dreamliner, has not yet yielded an official list of casualties, leading to growing anxiety among the families of those on board. Pathak, hailing from Badlapur near Mumbai, had dedicated 11 years to Air India. His sister conveyed their family's rising concern amidst the absence of information.
The crash has prompted an emotional gathering of loved ones at Pathak's residence, as well as at Captain Sumeet Sabharwal's home in Mumbai. Despite local authorities' visits, like MLA Dilip Lande meeting Sabharwal's elderly father, the fate of those involved remains uncertain hours after the incident.
