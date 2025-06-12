Tragedy in Ahmedabad: Air India Crash Shockwaves Grip Nation

The crash of an Air India plane in Ahmedabad has left the nation in shock, Union Minister Amit Shah stated on Thursday. The intense heat from burning fuel rendered rescue efforts futile, he explained to reporters.

"The plane carried 1.25 lakh litres of fuel, resulting in extreme temperatures that made survival impossible," Shah said, adding that condolences were sent to the victims' families.

Shah noted that official casualty numbers will follow DNA testing. In a sliver of hope, one individual survived and Shah had recently paid a visit. The tragic incident that occurred shortly after the aircraft took off has seen forensic teams expedite DNA matching procedures.

(With inputs from agencies.)