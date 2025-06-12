Left Menu

Tragedy in Ahmedabad: Air India Crash Shockwaves Grip Nation

Union Minister Amit Shah reported that the Air India crash in Ahmedabad was fueled by burning fuel, making rescue impossible. He conveyed national condolences and announced DNA tests for victim identification. Despite the tragedy, one passenger survived, offering a glimmer of hope amidst the devastation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 12-06-2025 22:20 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 22:20 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The crash of an Air India plane in Ahmedabad has left the nation in shock, Union Minister Amit Shah stated on Thursday. The intense heat from burning fuel rendered rescue efforts futile, he explained to reporters.

"The plane carried 1.25 lakh litres of fuel, resulting in extreme temperatures that made survival impossible," Shah said, adding that condolences were sent to the victims' families.

Shah noted that official casualty numbers will follow DNA testing. In a sliver of hope, one individual survived and Shah had recently paid a visit. The tragic incident that occurred shortly after the aircraft took off has seen forensic teams expedite DNA matching procedures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

