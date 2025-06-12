Left Menu

Rising Unemployment and Tame Inflation Stir Economic Speculation

The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits remains high, indicating easing labor market conditions. While inflation appears subdued, economists warn of potential price rises due to tariffs. The Federal Reserve may not cut interest rates soon due to trade uncertainties and potential economic impacts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-06-2025 22:27 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 22:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The latest data shows that applications for unemployment benefits in the U.S. are holding at an eight-month high, signaling a cooling labor market. Alongside this, subdued inflation has been observed, possibly setting the stage for the Federal Reserve to adjust interest rates soon.

Despite these economic trends, President Donald Trump's strong tariffs on imports have created economic uncertainty, with experts expecting inflation to climb as businesses pass on costs to consumers. Meanwhile, employment gains are muted, partly due to immigration policies limiting the labor supply.

The Federal Reserve is expected to maintain its interest rate range, with caution prevailing amid trade talk uncertainties that could result in a market shock. As Wall Street experiences a boost, economists remain alert to potential payroll revisions that could impact future economic policies.

