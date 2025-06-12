China Poised for Talks with India on Rare Earth Export Restrictions
China is open to discussing its rare earth export restrictions with India, aiming to stabilize industrial and supply chains. These restrictions have caused disruptions in automotive and semiconductor sectors. While opening dialogues with US and EU, China remains non-committal on India's request for talks.
China has signaled a willingness to discuss its restrictions on the export of rare earth materials with India, emphasizing a desire to enhance dialogue and cooperation to stabilize global industrial supply chains.
The recent constraints have caused significant disruptions in the manufacturing sectors of automobiles and semiconductors in various countries, including India, prompting a call for stability and predictability in supply chains.
While China has initiated discussions with the US and the EU on the matter, India awaits a similar engagement, as officials continue diplomatic efforts to address the critical issue affecting vital industries.
