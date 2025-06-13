Goa's Cab Guidelines and the Local Operator Dilemma

The government of Goa has introduced draft guidelines for cab aggregators, sparking concerns among local taxi operators who fear the entry of national companies like Ola and Uber. Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, however, assured stakeholders that the guidelines do not intend to open the market to these outside players.

During a meeting with BJP MLAs and taxi operators, Sawant emphasized that Goa's existing local services, such as Goa Miles and Goa Taxi, would continue to operate without disruption. The drafted guidelines are intended to maintain the status quo by prioritizing local cab operations over national firms.

With the deadline for suggestions and objections set for June 30, discussions will continue involving key stakeholders, including MLAs from coastal constituencies. The state government aims to ensure that any regulatory changes meet the needs of both local businesses and the commuting public, while keeping large national operators at bay.

(With inputs from agencies.)