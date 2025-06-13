Left Menu

Goa's Cab Guidelines and the Local Operator Dilemma

Goa's draft guidelines for cab aggregators aim to address local taxi operators' concerns without opening doors for national companies like Ola and Uber. Local representatives and stakeholders discussed potential impacts, with the government assuring further consultations before a final decision. The guidelines aim to prioritize local aggregators.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 13-06-2025 16:16 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 16:16 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The government of Goa has introduced draft guidelines for cab aggregators, sparking concerns among local taxi operators who fear the entry of national companies like Ola and Uber. Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, however, assured stakeholders that the guidelines do not intend to open the market to these outside players.

During a meeting with BJP MLAs and taxi operators, Sawant emphasized that Goa's existing local services, such as Goa Miles and Goa Taxi, would continue to operate without disruption. The drafted guidelines are intended to maintain the status quo by prioritizing local cab operations over national firms.

With the deadline for suggestions and objections set for June 30, discussions will continue involving key stakeholders, including MLAs from coastal constituencies. The state government aims to ensure that any regulatory changes meet the needs of both local businesses and the commuting public, while keeping large national operators at bay.

