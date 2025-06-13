BoE Holds Steady Amid Economic Pensions and Inflation Concerns

The Bank of England (BoE) is anticipated to keep its Bank Rate unchanged at 4.25% next week. Despite the slowing economy and the weakening wage growth, the BoE remains cautious in accelerating rate cuts, maintaining a gradual approach following a reduction in May. Analysts will be keenly watching for any hints that could signal a change in pace.

While a majority of economists predict the rate to stay held, there is a forecast for a quarter-point reduction by August, with expectations for another by the end of the year. Internal divisions among policymakers highlight the ongoing debate surrounding the approach to monetary policy amid international economic turbulence and domestic inflationary pressures.

Economic indicators reveal a cooling in wage growth, yet remain above comfort levels for the BoE. Moreover, projections suggest potential impacts from global events, like the recent escalation in oil prices due to geopolitical tensions, could influence the bank's decisions going forward. All eyes are on the BoE's upcoming guidance.

