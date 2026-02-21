Left Menu

Dollar Dips as Supreme Court Overturns Trump's Tariffs

The U.S. dollar declined amid volatile trading following a Supreme Court ruling that overturned President Trump's tariffs, citing overreach of authority. Economic data indicated lower-than-expected growth, with market reactions focused on potential government and Federal Reserve responses.

The dollar fell on Friday, poised to break a four-day winning streak, following the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to strike down President Trump's broad tariffs. The court ruled 6-3, with Chief Justice John Roberts asserting Trump's use of a 1977 emergency law exceeded his powers.

Initially, the dollar saw gains after economic data revealed higher-than-anticipated inflation, though economic growth lagged behind expectations. The U.S. Commerce Department reported a 1.4% GDP increase, a stark contrast to the predicted 3% rate. Analysts pointed to the government shutdown as a negative factor.

President Trump announced plans to impose a 10% global tariff under a different trade law and promised further inquiries. Simultaneously, market expectations for a Federal Reserve rate cut waned slightly. Increased tensions between the U.S. and Iran and ongoing UK economic developments also influenced the week's trading activities.

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

