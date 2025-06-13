Israel Halts Global Diplomatic Operations Amid Unspecified Developments

Israel has announced the temporary shutdown of its diplomatic missions worldwide, including consular services, due to recent developments. The statement came from the Israeli embassy in Sweden on Friday.

The embassy did not specify the nature of the developments prompting the closures nor how long the missions will remain inactive.

With embassies shutting down, the suspension has raised questions across international communities, awaiting further clarification from Israeli officials regarding the duration and repercussions of this unexpected move.

(With inputs from agencies.)