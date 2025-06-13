Left Menu

Israel Halts Global Diplomatic Operations Amid Unspecified Developments

Israel's embassy to Sweden announced the temporary closure of its global diplomatic missions, citing recent developments. The embassy also confirmed that consular services would be suspended. The duration of the closures was not specified, leaving global stakeholders in anticipation for further information.

Israel has announced the temporary shutdown of its diplomatic missions worldwide, including consular services, due to recent developments. The statement came from the Israeli embassy in Sweden on Friday.

The embassy did not specify the nature of the developments prompting the closures nor how long the missions will remain inactive.

With embassies shutting down, the suspension has raised questions across international communities, awaiting further clarification from Israeli officials regarding the duration and repercussions of this unexpected move.

(With inputs from agencies.)

