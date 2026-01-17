Left Menu

Controversy Over Medical College Closure: Communal Tensions Emerge

The Congress accused the BJP government of communalizing education by revoking permission for an MBBS course at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Institute. The decision followed pressure from a right-wing group concerned about non-compliance. Congress demanded reopening of the college and investigation of the process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-01-2026 17:09 IST | Created: 17-01-2026 17:09 IST
Controversy Over Medical College Closure: Communal Tensions Emerge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Modi government faced allegations of promoting communal education policies after the National Medical Commission withdrew permission for an MBBS course at the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Institute of Medical Excellence. The Congress accused the administration of bowing to pressure from right-wing groups demanding religious-based reservations.

The National Medical Commission cited faculty and infrastructure deficiencies as reasons for the closure, but Congress leaders challenged the motive behind the sudden inspection. They argued the inspection followed an agitation by Sangharsh Samiti, a BJP-backed group seeking religious conversion admissions privileges.

In a related case in Betul, Madhya Pradesh, a school established by Abdul Naeem was demolished amid controversy. Congress leaders criticized the BJP's approach to education, alleging a systematic effort to control educational institutions and limit diversity. They called for investigations and redress in both incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Iran in Turmoil: Unrest and International Tensions Rise Amidst Leadership Calls

Iran in Turmoil: Unrest and International Tensions Rise Amidst Leadership Ca...

 Global
2
Deluge Drama: Sydney Residents Evacuated Amid Torrential Floods

Deluge Drama: Sydney Residents Evacuated Amid Torrential Floods

 Australia
3
Trump's Plan: Nations Must Pay $1 Billion for Peace Board Seat

Trump's Plan: Nations Must Pay $1 Billion for Peace Board Seat

 Global
4
Tensions Escalate in Minneapolis Amid Anti-ICE Protests

Tensions Escalate in Minneapolis Amid Anti-ICE Protests

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why antibiotic resistance has become a global health emergency

AI’s greatest threat may be to human flourishing, not jobs or productivity

Quantum–AI convergence could fix pharma’s broken pipeline

AI’s next breakthrough will come from memory, not bigger models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026