Controversy Over Medical College Closure: Communal Tensions Emerge
The Congress accused the BJP government of communalizing education by revoking permission for an MBBS course at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Institute. The decision followed pressure from a right-wing group concerned about non-compliance. Congress demanded reopening of the college and investigation of the process.
The Modi government faced allegations of promoting communal education policies after the National Medical Commission withdrew permission for an MBBS course at the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Institute of Medical Excellence. The Congress accused the administration of bowing to pressure from right-wing groups demanding religious-based reservations.
The National Medical Commission cited faculty and infrastructure deficiencies as reasons for the closure, but Congress leaders challenged the motive behind the sudden inspection. They argued the inspection followed an agitation by Sangharsh Samiti, a BJP-backed group seeking religious conversion admissions privileges.
In a related case in Betul, Madhya Pradesh, a school established by Abdul Naeem was demolished amid controversy. Congress leaders criticized the BJP's approach to education, alleging a systematic effort to control educational institutions and limit diversity. They called for investigations and redress in both incidents.
(With inputs from agencies.)
