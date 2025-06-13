Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: The Heartbreaking Fate of Nganthoi Sharma

Nganthoi Sharma, a cabin crew member on the ill-fated Air India flight that crashed in Ahmedabad, is missing. While her name was not on the passenger injury list, her family has traveled for DNA testing to identify her. Her family is devastated and awaits confirmation.

Updated: 13-06-2025 16:33 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 16:33 IST
Tragedy Strikes: The Heartbreaking Fate of Nganthoi Sharma
An overwhelming tragedy has unfolded as family members of Nganthoi Sharma, a cabin crew member on Air India Flight AI 171, embark on a somber journey to Ahmedabad following the crash. The flight, which included 242 people, tragically went down shortly after takeoff.

Family spokesperson and cousin, N Khenjita, confirmed that Nganthoi's absence from the list of injured persons prompted the urgent need for DNA testing to identify her status. Geetanjali, Nganthoi's elder sister, reflected on the family's heartache, expressing her sorrow through tears as they prepared to identify her body.

The news has left her parents shattered, with Nganthoi's father, Nandeshkumar Sharma, noting her mother's fragile state since learning of the accident. The family's connection remains as raw as their recent memories with Nganthoi, who had been part of the crew for three years.

