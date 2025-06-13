Railway Ministry Launches Drone Surveillance Pilot for Safer Freight Operations
The Railway Ministry initiates a pilot project utilizing drone technology to monitor and prevent uneven loading in freight trains, aiming to enhance safety by deploying 'Drone as a Service' in select zones. The project will focus on real-time aerial imagery and automated visual analytics for effective load distribution monitoring.
- Country:
- India
The Railway Ministry has initiated a pioneering project employing drone technology to oversee freight train loading across three major zones. The pilot aims to curb derailment risks linked to uneven loading by utilizing drones to provide real-time surveillance and load assessment capabilities.
Zones selected for the project include South Eastern Railway, South East Central Railway, and South Western Railway. These divisions will conduct comprehensive pilots to determine the efficacy of drones in ensuring train loading safety, with a focus on aerial imagery and monitoring systems to detect imbalance.
The project, set to run for three months, encourages the use of drones for surveying challenging locations. Zonal Railways will submit evaluation reports post-project to assess the potential for nationwide implementation, enhancing the safety protocols of freight operations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Railway
- drone
- freight
- safety
- monitoring
- technology
- loading
- derailment
- innovation
- surveillance
ALSO READ
AI overhauls global water quality monitoring amid rising ecological risks
Today, we are not just building fighter jets or missile systems; we are also preparing for new-age warfare technology: Rajnath Sigh.
China's Space Epoch Pioneers Reusable Rocket Technology
ISRO's SETU 2025: Empowering Educators with Space Technology
Sebi Tightens Risk Monitoring in Equity Derivatives