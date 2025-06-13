Railway Ministry Launches Drone Surveillance Pilot for Safer Freight Operations

The Railway Ministry has initiated a pioneering project employing drone technology to oversee freight train loading across three major zones. The pilot aims to curb derailment risks linked to uneven loading by utilizing drones to provide real-time surveillance and load assessment capabilities.

Zones selected for the project include South Eastern Railway, South East Central Railway, and South Western Railway. These divisions will conduct comprehensive pilots to determine the efficacy of drones in ensuring train loading safety, with a focus on aerial imagery and monitoring systems to detect imbalance.

The project, set to run for three months, encourages the use of drones for surveying challenging locations. Zonal Railways will submit evaluation reports post-project to assess the potential for nationwide implementation, enhancing the safety protocols of freight operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)