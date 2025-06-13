EU Targets Russian Gas With 2027 Ban Proposal

The European Union is gearing up to require companies to disclose their Russian gas partnerships, part of new measures aimed at halting Russian gas imports by 2027. According to a draft by the European Commission reviewed by Reuters, the legal framework seeks to end all Russian gas deals by year's end.

The Commission document specifies that comprehensive details, such as contract duration, annual volumes, and contractual arrangements, will be necessary to enforce the ban. The disclosure mandate is designed to enable energy authorities to trace and implement the gas import restrictions effectively.

Anonymity and confidentiality safeguards are under discussion, addressing company resistance to such disclosures. This strategic approach aims at ensuring the EU meets the 2027 deadline while maintaining secure energy trade practices during the transition.

