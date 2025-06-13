International Experts Investigate Tragic Air India Crash

In the wake of a devastating crash involving an Air India aircraft, which resulted in the loss of over 240 lives, an international team of investigators has arrived to examine the incident. The crash occurred on Thursday, sparking global concern and calls for a comprehensive inquiry into the tragedy.

According to an internal memo from Tata Chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran, seen by Reuters, experts from the United Kingdom and the United States are now on-site, delving into the circumstances surrounding the catastrophic event. Their presence underscores the gravity of the crash and the urgent need for answers.

As the probe intensifies, the international community watches closely, eager to understand the factors that led to this incident and to ensure that measures are taken to prevent future occurrences. The investigation is expected to shed light on potential safety lapses or technical failures.

(With inputs from agencies.)