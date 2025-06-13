Left Menu

Maruti Suzuki Teams Up with Equitas Bank for Enhanced Vehicle Financing

Maruti Suzuki India has partnered with Equitas Small Finance Bank to provide improved vehicle financing options. The agreement focuses on offering retail financing solutions for new, used, and commercial vehicles, thereby making Maruti Suzuki's offerings more accessible and affordable to a wider customer base.

Maruti Suzuki India on Friday announced the signing of a partnership agreement with Equitas Small Finance Bank to enhance vehicle financing options.

This strategic collaboration aims to improve retail financing for new cars, used vehicles, and commercial transports, thus broadening the reach and affordability of Maruti's range.

According to Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer of Marketing & Sales at Maruti Suzuki India, the alliance with Equitas Bank will enable the company to offer competitive financing deals, enriching the car-buying experience for customers.

