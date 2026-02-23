The Auto Industry's Race to Eyes-Off Driving: Challenges and Debates

As automakers accelerate their efforts to develop Level 3 autonomous driving systems, allowing drivers to divert their attention from the road, industry insiders remain divided on the viability and safety of such technology. The systems, which permit temporary hands-off driving, are at the heart of a debate over cost, consumer interest, and liability implications.

While companies like Ford, General Motors, and Honda are spearheading plans for these capabilities, others, like Tesla, continue focusing on complete autonomy. The development costs for Level 3 systems, hitting up to $1.5 billion each, pose significant financial challenges, leaving some automakers like Mercedes-Benz and Stellantis reconsidering their strategies.

Moreover, the regulatory environment and technological hurdles are major obstacles, with experts warning that unless regulatory solutions are crafted, the dream of Level 3 autonomy might never materialize. Meanwhile, Chinese automakers are rapidly advancing, pressuring global markets to keep up, lest they lose ground to their competitively priced counterparts.

(With inputs from agencies.)