Karnataka's Industrial Revolution: A New Era of Investment and Job Creation

The Karnataka government has successfully signed 115 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) in the last two years, attracting a remarkable investment sum of Rs 6,57,660 crore. This influx is expected to generate approximately 2,32,771 jobs statewide, according to Large and Medium Industries Minister M B Patil.

Revealing the department's two-year progress in a report titled 'Driving the Next Leap', Patil highlighted the government's efforts in securing capital investments from both domestic and global entities. The newly launched Industrial Policy 2025-30 is projected to further attract Rs 7.5 lakh crore and create 20 lakh jobs over the next five years.

Emphasizing regional development, Karnataka extended incentives to investments in backward districts, aiming for equitable growth. Major projects like KWIN City are on the horizon, driving innovation and sustainability. Additionally, 'SWIFT City' is set to bolster emerging technologies like AI and fintech, reinforcing Karnataka's industrial prowess.

(With inputs from agencies.)